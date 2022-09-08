GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Democrat Central Committee recently announced that Hollie Payton is their new vice-chair.
Payton is employed with Girls Inc. as an Outreach Data Entry Specialist.
She and husband James are also Democratic candidates for Washington Township Advisory Board in the November General Election. Hollie has been married to husband James for 20 years and they have one child, Isaiah.
“With Isaiah’s autism diagnosis, I truly learned what it meant to be an advocate. An advocate not only for individuals with ASD, but for everyone to be treated equally,” Payton said. “This started my passion for politics. I want to ensure everyone’s voice is heard and we build a stronger community.”
“We are very honored to have Hollie on board as our new vice-chair,” County DCC Chair Chris Ramey said. “We envision growth within the party here in Decatur County and will strive for strong community outreach initiatives to achieve that goal.”
Local DCC Treasurer Ryan Maddux thanked Ben Tylka for his past two and half years of service as vice-chair.
“Ben is a tremendous asset to our party and community and we are grateful that he will stay involved with the local party as a precinct committeeman,” Maddux said.
For more information or to volunteer, email the DCC Committee at decaturco democrats@gmail.com.
