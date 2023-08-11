GREENSBURG – Vice-Chair of the Decatur County Democratic Central Committee Hollie Payton has been chosen as one of 24 women in the state to participate in the prestigious nine-month leadership training program “Hoosier Women Forward.”
Through a combination of study, field experience and networking, Hoosier Women Forward participants gain valuable political leadership in training sessions preparing them to be more informed, active and mindful public servants.
Payton is a lifelong resident of Decatur County and lives with her husband of 21 years and their seventh-grade son Isaiah, who she homeschools.
“We enjoy learning new things together and it's a perfect fit for us,” she said.
She’s employed in Shelby County at Girls Inc. of Shelbyville as a Program Facilitator, where she leads an extracurricular program titled "Teen Advocacy Council.”
She currently holds a seat on the Decatur County Democratic Central Committee as Vice Chairperson helping Committee Chairman Chris Ramey oversee the functionality of the party.
With a lifelong passion for equality and advocacy, Payton co-founded “Decatur County Pride Alliance” and currently sits on the Executive Board as the Vice Chairperson.
The first of its kind in Decatur County, the newly formed non-profit DCPA’s goal is to educate the public and provide a safe space for those within the LGBTQIA+ community.
Payton is also a newly elected board member for CASA Decatur County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.