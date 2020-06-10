RUSHVILLE - A change in location for the Rushville #BlackLivesMatter Protest delayed the start of Monday’s protest, but did not dampen the spirit or the message of the event.
The peaceful protest was originally scheduled at the courthouse, but due to crowd size and safety concerns, the event was moved to the Riverside Park Amphitheater.
“We were so happy with the turnout and with everyone who shared their experiences. With a last minute change of location, we experienced more difficulties than we were expecting,” Barbara Hershberger, one of the organizers, said. “We are incredibly thankful for our community support and want to emphasize that this is a movement, not a moment. We, as a community, have so much learning to do, and I encourage everyone to take the initiative for themselves. Join us on our Facebook page Unity in Diversity - Rushville.”
Taylor Edwards, another of the organizers, opened the event and laid the groundwork for the evening. The main focus for this protest was listening.
“Today is about listening...giving this community a platform to talk,” Edwards said.
Ashley Hedrick, another of the organizers, said, “We are here to listen to the experiences of minorities in this community.”
Hershberger led a moment of silence in memory of Carol Jenkins-Davis and Billy Ray Goins.
Hershberger then asked those that were able to kneel for 8:46 in memory of George Floyd. That is the amount of time the police officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck. She also read aloud names of some other victims of brutality at the hands of others.
Members of the community were able to talk and give a little background on experiences from their lives. They were able to give messages of encouragement and hope.
As one sign at the protest read, “It’s not black vs. white. It’s everyone vs. racism.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.