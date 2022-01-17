GREENSBURG - A local resident died after being struck by a car and the driver involved has been jailed.
According to Greensburg Police Chief Mike McNealy, at approximately 4:25 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, officers from the GPD were dispatched to the scene of an accident near Moscow Road and 11th Street that involved unknown injuries.
When officers arrived they found a single vehicle crash had taken place.
Investigation revealed that a vehicle driven by Pedro Ramirez-Cuautle, 32, of Greensburg left the roadway and struck a pedestrian before crossing back over the roadway and hitting a pole.
The pedestrian, identified as Kamryn Smith, 23, of Greensburg, was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency personnel.
Ramiriez-Cuautle was arrested and initially charged with driving while suspended, reckless driving, reckless homicide, and operating while intoxicated causing death.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
The GPD is being assisted by Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionist Matthew Holley and the Decatur County Coroner's office.
Chief McNealy thanked the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, Decatur County Coroner's office, Greensburg Fire Department, Decatur County EMS and TDS Towing for their assistance.
The chief also noted that under law, criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
