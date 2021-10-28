GREENSBURG - The Decatur County Sheriff's Department has released information about a vehicle-pedestrian accident that resulted in a death.
According to a news release from the DCSD, at approximately 11:04 p.m. Wednesday, October 27, deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of W. Ind. 46 following multiple reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
Within minutes of the initial dispatch deputies arrived on scene and located the victim, later identified as Margarito D. Cardona-Lopez, who had suffered substantial injuries.
Deputies immediately began rendering medical aid while other medical and fire personnel arrived to assist.
Cardona-Lopez ultimately succumbed to the injuries sustained and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Additional information about Cardona-Lopez has not been made available.
The investigation into this incident continues.
The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Decatur County EMS, Burney Volunteer Fire Department, Letts Fire Department, Decatur County Coroner’s Office, the Indiana State Police and the Indiana Department of Transportation.
