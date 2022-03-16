COLUMBUS U.S. Rep. Greg Pence (IN-06) has shared details of the annual Congressional Art Competition.
Each spring, a nationwide high school arts competition is sponsored by the Members of the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Artistic Discovery Contest is an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in the nation, as well as in our Congressional District.
The deadline to submit artwork is April 25th, 2022.
The Artistic Discovery Contest is open to all high school students in our District. The winning artwork of our district's competition will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol.
The exhibit in Washington will include the winning artwork from all participating districts from around the country. The winning artwork is also featured on House.gov's Congressional Art Competition page, and the winner will receive two round-trip tickets to Washington D.C. to attend a reception and meet Congressman Pence.
The following is a summary of the Congressional Art Competition rules:
Artwork entered in the contest may be up to 26 inches by 26 inches, may be up to 4 inches in depth, and not weigh more than 15 pounds. If your artwork is selected as the winning piece, it must arrive framed and must still measure no larger than the above maximum dimensions.
Paintings - including oil, acrylics, and watercolor
Drawings - including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)
Collages - must be two dimensional
Prints - including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints
Mixed Media - use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.
Computer-generated art
Photography
All entries must be original in concept, design and execution and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws. Any entry that has been copied from an existing photo or image (including a painting, graphic, or advertisement) that was created by someone other than the student is a violation of the competition rules and will not be accepted. Work entered must be in the original medium (that is, not a scanned reproduction of a painting or drawing).
Visit https://www.house.gov/sites/default/files/uploads/documents/2021-Rules-for-Students-and-Teachers.pdf for an entry form and other information.
To arrange artwork submission, contact Ryan Jarmula: 812-799-5230 or ryan.jarmula@mail.house.gov.
