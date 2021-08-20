COLUMBUS — U.S. Rep. Greg Pence recently met with chiefs of police from across Indiana’s Sixth District for a listening session as part of an effort known as the American Security Task Force Tour.
The roundtable was a continuation in a series of events Pence is set to hold throughout the Sixth District during the August district work period and includes Fraternal Order of Police members, chiefs of police, prosecutors and other members of the law enforcement community.
Last month, Pence was named by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to the American Security Task Force.
“As I continue to meet with members of the law enforcement community, whether it’s the sheriff from a small county like Switzerland County or police chiefs from large cities like Columbus and Muncie, I hear the same issues reiterated: morale is low, retention is down, and hiring is nearly impossible,” Pence said. “Thank you to the police chiefs for taking the time to sit down with me for a very informative meeting, and I look forward to bringing their feedback to D.C.”
Attendees at the recent roundtable were Columbus Police Chief Mike Richardson, Greensburg Police Chief Mike McNealy, Madison Police Chief John Wallace, Muncie Police Chief Nathan Sloan, Muncie Police Deputy Chief Melissa Pease, and Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt.
Pence represents Indiana’s 6th District.
A Republican, Pence is from Columbus, Indiana, and serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
Information provided
