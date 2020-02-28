COLUMBUS – U.S. Congressman Greg Pence (R-Columbus) has announced the formation of the Sixth District Agriculture Advisory Board and hosted its first meeting in Columbus.
The board is comprised of agriculture leaders and innovators from across the district.
Each member on the board serves on a volunteer basis and provides relevant counsel to the Congressman on all matters relating to agriculture, including active legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives.
"The Hoosier state ranks fifth in the nation for corn and soybean production - consistently ranking in every category of commodity and livestock production. I have called the Sixth District home my whole life, and I am fully committed to spearheading agriculture issues in Congress on behalf of the hard-working farmers that put food on our shelves every day," said Congressman Pence. "I thank each and every member of the Sixth District Agriculture Advisory Board for committing to serve and I look forward to working together to promote the agricultural industry.”
Pence introduced the H.R. 2460, Modernizing Agriculture Transportation Act, which would create a working group to study the impact of Electronic Logging Device and create changes for Hours of Service rules.
Pence also authored legislation to increase funding for rural broadband programs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which passed the House overwhelmingly with bipartisan support in June.
In December, Pence secured over $642 million to fund additional rural broadband programs, including $555 million for the ReConnect pilot program designed to provide certain flexibilities to unserved and underserved areas.
Pence's Advisory Board members include
Barbara Hackman, Columbus
John Whittington, Columbus
Kimmie Gauck, Greensburg
Steve Gauck, Greensburg
Nick Wenning, Greensburg
Roger Wennings, Greensburg
Joe Stein, Greensburg
Paul D. Corya, Greensburg
Vanessa Corya, Greensburg
William Gelfius, Hartsville
Jennifer (Clouse) Swope, Hope
Brad Ponsler, North Vernon
Michael Dora, Rushville
Cindy Ramsey, Shelbyville
Phil Ramsey, Shelbyville
