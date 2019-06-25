WASHINGTON, D.C.—U.S. Representative Greg Pence welcomed Greensburg Community High School student Molly Brandes and her mother, Jessica, to Washington, D.C. Monday in celebration of Brandes’s winning entry for the 2019 Congressional Art Competition.
“It was great to meet Molly and her mother Jessica, today,” Rep. Pence said. “We love to showcase the incredible talent of our constituents whenever and wherever we can, and Molly’s artistic touch is no exception.”
Brandes, who is entering her senior year of high school, was excited to be in Washington, D.C.
“It’s awesome to be in Washington, D.C. for this competition, especially since I get to enjoy the experience with my mother,” Brandes said. “I cannot believe my art will be hanging in the U.S. Capitol Building. Thank you to Congressman Pence and his staff for hosting us.”
Molly is the daughter of Jessica and Jason Weldishofer. While she enjoys painting, she’s not sure about art as a full-time career, and plans to study something medical-related.
Pence also recognized GCHS art teacher Dustin Smith for encouraging his students to take part in the annual competition.
“It’s great that teachers like Mr. Smith encourage his students to put themselves out there in a competitive setting,” Pence said. “It also provides his students with opportunities like the one Molly is experiencing this week in D.C.”
Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in each congressional district throughout the nation.
Since the competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated. Winners are recognized both in their district and at an annual awards ceremony in Washington, DC, which took place Monday.
The winning works are displayed for one year at the U.S. Capitol.
– Information provided
