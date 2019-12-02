COLUMBUS – U.S. Rep. Greg Pence (IN-06) recently announced the formation of the Sixth District Veterans Advisory Board and hosted its first meeting.
The board is comprised of veterans within the Sixth District and those who serve as leaders on veterans issues.
Each member of the board serves on a volunteer basis and provides counsel to the Congressman on all matters relating to veterans, including legislation pending in the United States House of Representatives.
“I’m proud of the work we’ve done to support our men and women in uniform this year. As a Beirut veteran myself, I understand there is always more to be done in Congress to support our nation’s veterans and the families who sacrifice so much for our freedom,” said Congressman Pence. “I thank each and every member of the Sixth District Veterans Advisory Board for committing to such a worthy cause.”
Congressman Pence introduced the OORAH Act this Congress to allow families of the 1983 Marine Barracks terrorist attack victims to execute on $1.68 billion in Iranian funds. The OORAH Act passed the House with bipartisan support as an amendment to H.R. 3494 in July.
Sixth District Veterans Advisory Board members
SGM Rick Caldwell
Columbus
Maj. Gen. Mark Pillar
Columbus
Jim Worton
Edinburgh
COL Roger Peterman
Greenwood
Faith Weir
Madison
Rep. Randy Frye
Indiana District 67
Jerry Jordan
Shirley
Dolores Chalker
Madison
Robert L. Darringer
Columbus
Brian Kushman
Columbus
Troy King
Shelbyville
