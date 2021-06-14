COLUMBUS - U.S. Rep. Greg Pence (IN-06) recently hosted the annual Sixth District Veterans Advisory Board meeting.
The board is comprised of veterans within the Sixth District and those who serve as leaders on veteran’s issues.
Each member of the Board serves on a volunteer basis and provides counsel to the Congressman on all matters relating to veterans, including legislation pending in the United States House of Representatives. The Board’s discussion included topics about VA backlogs, veteran mental health issues, telehealth, and military tax issues.
“My top priority is constituent services. This Advisory Board of veterans and community leaders throughout our district plays a key role in helping me serving our Hoosier veterans in Washington D.C.,” said Congressman Pence. “The men and women who served our nation deserve our support, and as a fellow veteran it is my honor to serve them in Congress. I want to thank all our members on our Veterans Advisory Board and the continued dialogue on issues that matter to the veteran community.”
Congressman Pence continues to be a vocal advocate for veterans and veterans related issues, including:
Signing a letter to President Biden requesting Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary McDonough address the backlog of personal file requests at the National Personnel Records Center.
Introducing H.Res.442 Expressing support for the designation of October 23, 2021, as a national day of remembrance of the tragic 1983 terrorist bombing of the United States Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon.
Cosponsoring:
H.R. 1448, PAWS for Veterans Therapy Act
H. Res. 268, Resolution recognizing the importance of Veteran Service Organizations
H.R. 855, Veterans Expedited TSA Screening Safe Travel Act
H. Res. 450, Memorial Day Resolution honoring the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces who died in pursuit of freedom and peace
Sixth District Veterans Advisory Board members include SGM Rick Caldwell, Columbus; Maj. Gen. Mark Pillar, Columbus; Jim Worton, Edinburgh; COL Roger Peterman, Greenwood; Faith Weir, Madison; Rep. Randy Frye, Greensburg; Jerry Jordan, Shirley; Dolores Chalker, Madison; Robert Darringer, Columbus; Brian Kushman, Columbus; and Troy King, Shelbyville.
