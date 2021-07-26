GREENSBURG – U.S. Rep. Greg Pence (IN-6) kicked off his “American Security Task Force Tour” with a listening session including county Sheriffs from across Indiana’s Sixth District.
The roundtable was the first in a series of events Pence is set to hold throughout the Sixth District during August recess; the sessions will include Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) members, chiefs of police, prosecutors and other members of the law enforcement community.
Last month, Pence was named to the American Security Task Force. The group is set to be led by Rep. John Katko (NY-24), Ranking Member of the House Committee on Homeland Security who joined the Sheriffs via phone for the roundtable.
“Having been asked to serve as a member of the American Security Task Force, my first thought was to continue engaging directly with the law enforcement community around the 6th District. The movement to defund the law enforcement community continues even though our police and sheriff departments are experiencing hiring crises, funding shortages, and early retirements of veteran officers. To add to this stress, these officers continue to wake up every single day putting their lives on the line for our safety, only to be nationally demonized and threatened with the elimination of qualified immunity,” said Pence. “I am grateful to each sheriff and deputy who joined me to provide crucial feedback I can take back to D.C. to improve our nation’s security and better support our law enforcement.”
“Our nation is facing an alarming rise in violent crime that is degrading the safety of Americans in cities across the country,” said Katko. “The American Security Task Force will deliver common sense solutions the American people deserve to support our law enforcement and secure our physical and digital borders. I commend Congressman Pence for convening the law enforcement leaders in his district to have this timely conversation. I am ready to get to work with Congressman Pence to put forward actionable and constructive solutions to ensure the security of our nation and the safety of all Americans.”
“The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office had the honor of hosting a round table conference with Congressman Greg Pence. Congressman Pence invited each sheriff in his congressional district in which he serves to get information directly from elected sheriffs on upcoming and important issues in law enforcement from a federal level,” said Decatur County Sheriff Dave Durant. “I would like to thank Congressman Pence for allowing us as sheriffs to have direct input on law enforcement issues that directly affect the citizens that we serve.”
Sheriffs in attendance in addition to Durant included Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry, Franklin County Sheriff Peter Cates, Hancock County Sheriff Brad Burkhart, Henry County Sheriff Richard McCorkle, Rush County Sheriff Allan Rice, Shelby County Sheriff Louie Koch, Switzerland County Sheriff Brian Morton and Switzerland County Chief Deputy Chris Curry. Stephen Luce. Executive Director of Indiana Sheriff’s Association, was also in attendance.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.