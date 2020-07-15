GREENSBURG – U.S. Rep. Greg Pence (IN-06) visited Greensburg Tuesday to meet with local officials, hear their concerns and share information about his recent efforts in the nation’s capitol. He said the discussion focused in large part on the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic downturn that resulted from it.
At the national level, Pence voiced his displeasure with a recent bill passed by the Transportation Infrastructure Committee on which he serves that failed to include funding for a number of rural infrastructure and transportation projects including improved access to high speed internet services in rural areas.
“It excluded rural America,” he said. “It was dollars for infrastructure and transportation in the big, large metropolitan areas. ... From my point of view, the whole world doesn’t revolve around the big cities, so I was disappointed in that.”
When asked about the response to COVID-19 at the national level, Pence said he favors the approach that was taken.
“The administration said, ‘We’re going to leave it to the states,’ and I think the governor did a great job. He left it to the health directors and departments in each city and county, who coordinated with local hospitals,” he said. “I will say not all states are doing a good job.”
President Trump and U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos have recently voiced support for getting students back into classrooms this fall. Pence said that decision should be made at the local level.
“It’s completely up to Decatur County school corporations,” he said. “That [decision] has to be made at the local level, not at the federal level. I would say we have to get people back to work, back to school, and continue to fight COVID-19. ... Each school district has to decide how they can best do that, because we just can’t continue to be shut down.”
He added that he believes it’s also important for children to socialize and interact with people their own age, and that school provides that opportunity.
In a final comment on the subject of schools reopening as soon as possible, Pence said he does not support the idea of penalizing states or communities who choose not to re-open their schools before they think it’s safe to do so.
Many citizens received a $1,200 check from the federal government to help offset financial losses incurred by the pandemic. Pence said he expects another round of funds to be approved, but those monies will likely be distributed differently.
“I think it’s going to be more targeted,” he said. “I know the president and vice-president want to get it down to the people, what I call Main Street.”
The representative indicated he has mixed feelings about authorizing more stimulus-type expenditures, but said he supports “whatever it takes to keep people whole and get the economy going.”
Greg Pence has served as the U.S. Representative for Indiana’s 6th congressional district since 2019. A member of the Republican Party, he is the older brother of United States Vice President Mike Pence, who represented the district from 2003 to 2013.
He encourages input from constituents.
The address for his Indiana office is 555 First Street, Columbus, IN 47201; the phone number is 812-799-5230.
The address for his office in the nation’s capitol is 222 Cannon HOB, Washington, D.C., 20515; the phone number is 202-225-3021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.