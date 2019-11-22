GREENSBURG - U.S. Rep. Greg Pence (R-IN-06) has announced his team will host community office hours for constituents in Greensburg on Monday, Nov. 25.
A representative from the Congressman's office will be available to meet with Hoosiers and help on topics including assistance with federal agencies, grant applications, the purchase of U.S. flags, military academy nominations, and tours of Washington, D.C.
The Pence representative will be available from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday at Greensburg City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Pence represents Indiana’s 6th District.
He is a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee.
