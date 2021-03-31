GREENSBURG – Decatur County REMC hosted U.S. Rep Greg Pence Tuesday morning for a discussion about the state of energy and the local electric cooperative.
Pence serves on the Energy and Commerce Committee and is touring the district this week to gain knowledge and understanding of challenges Decatur County REMC and the communities it serves are facing and how he can continue to support the district.
DCREMC CEO, Brett Abplanalp shared an overview of the energy cooperative’s operational statistics and focus on member and community engagement. Abplanalp added that recent strategic planning events with DCREMC members and community groups revealed common themes identified as challenges to the community including housing and broadband.
Abplanalp discussed how DCREMC has managed the COVID crisis and the impact it has had on business continuity. He explained that the co-op was well equipped to handle the COVID situation and experienced very little impact to revenues throughout the pandemic.
“We were able to successfully maneuver through the pandemic as a result of the close personal relationships we have with our members and community and the programs already in place to assist members with payments,” said Abplanalp.
Additionally, Abplanalp shared that connectivity and access remain challenges for economic development and education in our rural communities to which Congressman Pence expressed his unwavering support as he works diligently to serve as the champion for Indiana’s 6th district.
ABOUT DCREMC
Decatur County REMC, located in Greensburg, Indiana, is a member owned electric distribution cooperative serving 6,500+ members in Bartholomew, Decatur, Franklin, Jennings, Ripley, and Rush counties. For more information about the cooperative, visit dcremc.com.
