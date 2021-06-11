RUSHVILLE – U.S. Rep. Greg Pence continued his district work period titled “IN06 American Heroes Week” by recently visiting the Rushville Police Department to meet with Chief Craig Tucker and city police.
“Chief Tucker and the Rushville Police Department are the best of the best,” said Pence.
“They are leaders and innovators when it comes to policing, training, and building relationships with the community. My purpose in getting around the district is to hear from constituents and take these discussions back to DC, and I really appreciate that I got to sit down with the Rushville Police Department and hear their concerns.”
Pence presented the Rushville Police Department with a flag that was flown over the U.S. capitol to show his appreciation for protecting Hoosiers every day.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.