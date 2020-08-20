WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Rep. Greg Pence is urging the United States Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District to support expanding recreational development in the 2020 Brookville Lake Master Plan.
“Every year, the Brookville Lake complex sees millions of visitors from all across the Midwest to enjoy outdoor activities and the scenery. On weekends, the population of Union County triples from visitors, ultimately resulting in a strain on emergency services and infrastructure," Pence said. "By opening the surrounding land to Brookville Lake to private development, Union and Franklin counties will be able to use the additional revenue to upkeep the Brookville Lake and address the needs of tourists to the area."
Pence said the 1979 Brookville Lake Master Plan included multiple expansion ideas that never came to fruition. For example, the 1979 Master Plan included plans for a restaurant, campground, and a 6-acre swimming pool complex built in the Battlepoint Area.
"The 2020 Master Plan does not include any of these major expansions. I strongly urge the inclusion of those plans similar to the 1979 Brookville Lake Master Plan, to this year’s Master Plan," Pence said. "After review of the 2020 Brookville Lake Master Plan, I support changes to the plan that will help local communities have more economic opportunity and growth.”
Pence represents Indiana’s 6th District.
