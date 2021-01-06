PENDLETON - A total of 36 probationary troopers graduated from the 80th Indiana State Police Academy on Dec. 19, 2020.
Trooper Hanna Richards has been assigned to the Pendleton District and will begin her next phase of training, a three-month field training period, riding with veteran troopers.
The purpose of the field training is to put to practical application the training received over the duration of the formal academy training.
Upon successful completion of field training, Trooper Richards will be assigned a state police patrol vehicle and will begin solo patrol in Fayette, Henry, and Rush counties.
She has already completed more than 1,200 hours of structured training in law enforcement techniques as well as hands-on and scenario-based training at the Indiana State Police Recruit Academy. The curriculum included criminal law instruction, emergency vehicle operations, psychology, traffic law, crash investigation, self-defense, first responder, and other general enforcement related training.
Trooper Hanna is a native of Gas City and graduated from Mississinewa High School. She graduated from Anderson University in 2019 where she earned a degree in criminal justice and a minor in legal studies and sociology.
Trooper Richards and her husband currently reside in Delaware County.
-Information provided
