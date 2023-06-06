RUSHVILLE - Beacon Credit Union’s Rushville Member Center partnered with Rushville Consolidated High School's Key Club and Student Council to host "Penny Wars" as a way of raising money for Riley Children’s Foundation.
After a week and half of battling in Penny Wars, RCHS was able to raise $322.94!
The winning class won a pizza party. Congratulations to Mrs. Corum’s class for raising $92.61.
Penny Wars is a fun and easy way for anyone to participate in helping a good cause. All pennies and bills earn points while any nickels, dimes and quarters result negative points.
It was fun to see how the midway results shifted as students sabotaged each other’s classes by adding nickels, dimes and quarters to subtract points. As the time went on, the students got more competitive to earn the pizza party.
This was first year for BCU and RCHS to combine forces to raise money for Riley and those involved are already brainstorming ideas for next year’s Penny Wars.
The RCHS Key Club and Student Council does a wonderful job at participating in fundraisers and community projects while promoting participation from the student body.
Each employee in the Rushville Member Center knows a loved one who has benefited from Riley Children’s Foundation.
Each Beacon Credit Union Member Center across Indiana works throughout the year raising money for Riley Children’s Foundation.
In 2022, Beacon Credit Union was able to raise over $31,000 for Riley Children’s Foundation.
