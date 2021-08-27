RUSHVILLE - Chapter M of PEO, Rushville has a $500-$600 scholarship grant available for a Rush County woman continuing her higher education.
This scholarship is the Joan Bosse Continuing Education Grant. It is awarded to a Rush County woman who has had her higher education interrupted, but is now pursuing college or a technical training degree.
PEO supports higher education endeavors for all women. This grant is given in memory of Joan Bosse, who was a PEO member.
Applications are available from Anita Mohr (765-993-0021) or Carolyn Kramer (317-407-5682).
Completed applications must be postmarked or emailed by Oct. 15,2021. Women who have previously applied are encouraged to reapply.
-Information provided.
