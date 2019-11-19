STATEHOUSE — State Sen. Chip Perfect (R-Lawrenceburg) gathered with fellow legislators Tuesday at the Statehouse for Organization Day, the ceremonial start of the Indiana General Assembly.
Organization Day marks the annual first roll call of all state lawmakers. This day also provides each Senate and House of Representatives caucus with the opportunity to gather before session officially reconvenes in January. By state law, the 2020 session will conclude on or before March 14.
“I am eager for the 2020 legislative session to begin,” Perfect said. “This session I look to build on our recent legislative accomplishments by improving workforce development, reducing health care costs and combating the opioid epidemic.”
As the 2020 session gets underway, Perfect encourages residents of Senate District 43 to contact him with any questions or comments they may have.
Perfect can be reached via email at Senator.Perfect@iga.in.gov or by phone at 800-382-9467.
