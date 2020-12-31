STATEHOUSE – State Sen. Chip Perfect (R-Lawrenceburg) has been reappointed by Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) to chair the Senate Committee on Commerce and Technology for the 122nd Indiana General Assembly.
“I am grateful to continue my service as chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce and Technology,” Perfect said. “Over the past year, Hoosier businesses have struggled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s important the General Assembly do everything it can to revitalize our economy. I look forward to reviewing the bills that are assigned to this committee and finding ways to help businesses across the state come back stronger than ever.”
Perfect will also serve as ranking member of the Senate Committee on Utilities and as a member of the Senate Committees on Agriculture; Natural Resources; and Pensions and Labor.
The 2021 legislative session ceremonially began with Organization Day on Nov. 17. The Senate is scheduled to reconvene for session Jan. 4.
