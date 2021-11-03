RUSHVILLE – Although it is early in November, many are looking ahead to the upcoming holiday seasons. One upcoming event will give the four-legged members of the family a chance to shine with Santa Claus.
Kevin Dolan is bring back Pet Pictures with Santa to Rushville.
In 2020, more than 16 businesses and 100 pet owners helped raise more than $3,300 for the Rushville Animal Shelter.
To date this year, more than 20 businesses have contributed to raise $2,500.
Pictures with Santa will be taken from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 6 and 7 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 13 and 14 at the West End Park (2nd and Spencer Street) in Rushville. Signs will be up to help those attending to find the location.
Photos will be of Santa and pets only due to COVID-19 restrictions. A minimum donation of $5 or pet food, kitty litter, blankets or towels are required for the photo. All proceeds go to the Rushville Animal Shelter.
Dolan is looking for volunteers. For more information on the event, contact Dolan at (765) 561-2214.
Dolan, as Santa, will also be helping the Indiana Fuel and WTHR with Puck for Pawls. This event is set for Nov. 20. All the proceeds Dolan receives from the event will also go to the Rushville Animal Shelter.
