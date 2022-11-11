RUSHVILLE – The RMH Foundation hosted the Petals to the Medal 5K road race to raise money for their annual Brian’s Cause event. The proceeds go back to the community to help Rush County residents with non-covered medical expenses for cancer patients.
The overall male winner was Ryan Schindler, a senior at RCHS and the overall female winner was Josie Corn, an eighth grader at BRMS.
In the walk competition, the male winner was Jeremiah Estes of Rushville and the female was Marlene Fudge of Rushville.
The Community Challenge Team Competition consisted of three running teams and seven walking teams.
“This was a special event for all of Rush County. With the blustery weather, we were a little worried, but with the help of the street department, police, and city of Rushville it was a great turn out for the event,” Amy Tush noted. “I want to thank the community and all of the volunteers as well as our sponsors that made this event a success.”
Walk Results
1. Sherry’s Soldiers 15 (Team members include Jeremiah Estes, Jane Brinkman, Amy Tush, and Jamey Tush)
2. Trailblazers for Cathy Wall
3. Trane for Lori
4. Trane for Earl
5. Kuhn for school board
6. Fraley and Schilling
7. Marvel
Run Results
1. Trotters for Survivors (Team members include Ryan Schindler, Charlie Sterrett, Isaac Schelle, Dustin King, Ryan Berkmeir, and Elijah Biggs)
2. Sherry’s Soldiers
3. Fraley and Schilling
