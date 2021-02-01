BATESVILLE - Phi Beta Psi is a national sorority which was formed to help find a cure for cancer.
Each spring $1,000 scholarships are awarded to individuals in the field of medical technology, medical laboratory technology, radiology technology, cytotechnology or nuclear medicine technology.
These are fields in medicine that deal directly with the cure for cancer. The fields of medical doctor, nursing, pharmacy, etc. are not included.
These scholarships are available to interested individuals who are high school seniors, college students or adults who would like to go back to school to further their education.
Applications are available at your local high school guidance office or you can contact Sally Raver, 812-934-4874. Applications must be postmarked and sent to Sally Raver by April 30, 2021.
- Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.