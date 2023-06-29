BATESVILLE - Xi Chapter of Phi Beta Psi Sorority in Batesville is proud to announce scholarship recipients for the upcoming school year.
Phi Beta Psi is a national sorority which was formed to help find a cure for cancer. Scholarships are awarded to individuals who are interested in the fields of medical technology, medical imaging, medical laboratory technology, radiology technology, cytotechnology, or nuclear medicine technology. There were 10 $1,000 scholarships awarded statewide for the 2023-2024 school year, and five of them are local students.
Carley Pride and Olivia O’Dell received renewals. Carley is from Batesville and is entering her second year at the University of Cincinnati majoring in Medical Imaging Technology. Olivia is from Greensburg and will be in her fourth year at IUPUI majoring in Medical Imaging (Echo Sonography).
Ashley Seals, Brookville, will begin her studies in Ultrasound Techology at IUPUI. Abigail Hoeing of Greensburg will enter IUPUI majoring in Medical Imaging, and Kendra Buckley of Rushville will be attending Ivy Tech to receive an Associate Degree in X-ray Technology.
Scholarships are available to high school seniors, those already in college with one of the above majors, or any adult who has an interest in one of the fields of study listed.
Applications are available at the end of January from the guidance department at any of the area high schools or by calling Sally Raver, Xi Chapter, at 812-934-4874.
