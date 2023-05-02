BATESVILLE - Construction has begun on a website for the Xi (Batesville) chapter of the Phi Beta Psi Sorority. The website will be used to promote fundraising efforts to benefit local cancer patients, local charities and the national sorority's project for cancer research.
Phi Beta Psi has a website for its national organization (www.phibetapsi.org), but many chapters still do not have their own website.
The Xi Chapter of the sorority has been a part of the philanthropic landscape of Batesville since 1926. Over the years, it has united more than 300 women in charitable and civic projects.
Several women attended this month's Batesville City Council meeting where they requested and received a one-time grant of $2,500 of Belterra Funds to construct a website and create promotional materials.
First Vice President Rhonda Belter put together an informational packet about the new website. She said it will help promote the chapter's Soup 'N Sips event which has progressively grown since its first year, bringing in $26,000 this past January. Additionally, the new website will fund cancer research and assist local cancer warriors.
Steele Digital Marketing Solutions, LLC and Brokerwebs Web Design and Marketing Solutions were both contacted to quote the website construction. Steele Digital Marketing Solutions bid the project at $2,250 coming in $1,550 under Brokerweb's bid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.