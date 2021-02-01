BATESVILLE - The Phi Beta Psi Sorority Xi Chapter kicked off its virtual Soups n’ Sips fundraiser on Sunday, Jan. 31. The event will run through Saturday, Feb. 6.
To participate, donate $20, which is the cost of a traditional ticket to an in-person Soups n’ Sips event. This would have been the sixth year the sorority held the event in-person.
“Our chapter helps local cancer patients who are in need and their families,” Phi Beta Psi Xi Chapter member and fundraiser organizer Lisa Haessig said. “We work through the Margaret Mary Health Cancer Center. We also help those that might need it elsewhere that are not going through the cancer center here. We help them with gift cards to purchase gas, prescriptions, food or whatever they need.”
Online donations can be made on the Phi Beta Psi Xi Chapter website at https://phi-beta-psi-sorority-xi-chapter.square.site/?fbclid=IwAR1wOfGK6qhiYuMMjN4q23g2XgdDQsFqc6kE7yOTDk0Ipyhm5koKu9tQdc8.
In-person donations (cash, checks or credit cards) will be accepted on Saturday, Feb. 6 when the wine is available for pick up.
Bottles of Soups n’ Sips wine can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6 at the Batesville Library Annex (10 W. Boehringer Street).
Quantities are limited to one bottle per person. You must be 21 years old to pick up wine. Donations can be made without accepting a bottle of wine.
Cheeseballs, ornaments and new cancer garden stones will also be availablefor purchase.
“We have been making cheeseballs for 30 some years,” Haessig said. “We also have wooden ornaments that Tim Weberding’s woodworking made for us.”
All proceeds from this event support Phi Beta Psi’s outreach and its fight against cancer.
“These people are in need. They can’t afford everything and have to decide, do I buy groceries for my family or do I pay for my medication or treatments?” Haessig said. “This helps them decide they can do both. A lot of people will put off getting their treatment because they can’t afford it. Sometimes they need a little boost and know there’s somebody out there who cares about them. That makes them feel a little bit better that they aren’t alone.”
The chapter also pays up to $500 a month for prescriptions when a patient’s insurance does not cover them.
“A lot of times this is for pain medicine they may need immediately, but the insurance company denied it. It may be for one person or three people,”Haessig said.
The chapter provides meals for patients while they’re receiving cancer treatments. Treatments sometimes last multiple hours.
“When we give to our national (sorority), the money goes to fund grants directly to the doctors to help with their research. We give out six grants a year,” Haessig said. “It (funding) goes directly to that doctor to buy equipment, a computer or if they need to get extra help. Nobody gets paid out of this, not even doctors on our board.”
For additional information, visit the Phi Beta Psi Xi Chapter website or call/text 812-212-7741. Like Phi Beta Psi on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PBPXIChapter/.
