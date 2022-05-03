In honor of the state’s Historic Preservation Month, which is May, the DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology announced the winners of its annual Historic Preservation Month photo contest.

A variety of the entries and the winning photos will be shared on the DNR Instagram account (@indianadnr) all week.

The winners are:

Altered Category

Chad Williams of Waldron

Photo of barn at sunset in Waldron

Artistic Category

Michael McQuillen of Indianapolis

Photo of the Indiana Statehouse reflection

Black & White Category

Amanda Bennett-Cole of Lafayette

Photo of City Methodist Church in Gary

Color Category

Carla Hall of Roann

Photo of the Stockdale Mill in Roann

Kids Category

Kara Baker of Peru

Photo of barn in winter in Peru

- Information provided

Trending Video

Recommended for you