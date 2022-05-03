In honor of the state’s Historic Preservation Month, which is May, the DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology announced the winners of its annual Historic Preservation Month photo contest.
A variety of the entries and the winning photos will be shared on the DNR Instagram account (@indianadnr) all week.
The winners are:
Altered Category
Chad Williams of Waldron
Photo of barn at sunset in Waldron
Artistic Category
Michael McQuillen of Indianapolis
Photo of the Indiana Statehouse reflection
Black & White Category
Amanda Bennett-Cole of Lafayette
Photo of City Methodist Church in Gary
Color Category
Carla Hall of Roann
Photo of the Stockdale Mill in Roann
Kids Category
Kara Baker of Peru
Photo of barn in winter in Peru
