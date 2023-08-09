INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture have announced the winners of the 2023 Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest. The winning photographs will be displayed in the lieutenant governor’s Family of Business offices in Indianapolis throughout the next year.
“Each year it is always a joy to review the photos submitted to the Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest,” said Lt. Gov. Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “The 10 photos selected as winners truly capture the Hoosier spirit and farming tradition to the highest degree. I want to thank and congratulate all participants for helping us showcase Indiana agriculture.”
The winning photos were chosen from hundreds of entries in the following four categories: Agritourism, Conservation, Faces of Agriculture and On the Farm. Two winners were selected from each category, along with two winners overall.
To be considered, the photo had to be taken in the state by an Indiana resident. The photos were evaluated by a panel of independent judges based on creativity, composition and category representation.
“Hoosiers have always been on the forefront when it comes to farming and agricultural practices,” said Don Lamb, Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director. “This year we received nearly 600 photo submissions in the Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest, and with each submission the Hoosier agriculture story is put on display. We look forward to sharing those stories throughout the year in various ways.”
The following list includes area photo contest winners for 2023:
Conservation Category
“A Days Reflection” by Elli Lange from Rising Sun
“Wild Connections” by Carson Hughes from Osgood
Overall Category
“A Pumpkin for my Pumpkin” by April Lamb from Milford
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.