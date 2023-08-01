RUSHVILLE – Caldwell Pioneer Acres, located three miles southwest of Rushville off Ind. 3 (3707 S. CR 200 W.), is welcoming visitors to the 75th Annual Reunion of the Pioneer Engineers’ Club of Indiana.
The steam engines, tractors and other antique equipment on display attract visitors from all over the state and beyond.
This year’s event will be held Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 3 to 6. The cost for admission is $10 a day or $20 for all four days. Children ages 12-and-under are admitted free of charge. Gates are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Sunday, when the event closes at 4 p.m.
Featured at this 75th reunion will be Peerless steam engines and International Harvester tractors and engines. Organizers said there will be dozens of steam engines and hundreds of tractors, gas engines and more.
Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. The opening ceremony Sunday is at 10 a.m. with a Memorial Service following.
An exhibition antique tractor pull will be held at 5 p.m. Friday. Children get in the action Friday through Sunday with games and a kid’s pedal pull at 10 a.m. Saturday.
There will be live music Saturday evening, and a highlight of the event, the Spark Show, will take place after dark Saturday.
Some of the other activities at the event include a parade at 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday; plowing demonstrations and field events; various demonstrations of historical agricultural machinery and equipment; woodworking and blacksmith shops; a working line shaft machine shop; entertainment; sawmilling and threshing.
A large flea market area will also be available for attendees to enjoy, including food and craft vendors.
A Catholic Mass will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Hall and a non-denominational Christian service is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the Hall.
For those interested in camping, contact B.J. Bischoff at 513-266-2128 or at miniadvance38@yahoo.com.
For more information on the reunion, visit www.pioneerengineers.com or contact Mark and Dawn Kieckman at 812-852-2660 or Tracy Porter at 765-969-3937.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.