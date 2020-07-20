RUSHVILLE - A tradition for many in Rush County and from states near and far will not happen this summer. The 72nd Annual Pioneer Engineers Club Reunion scheduled for Aug. 6-9 has been canceled due to health concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board of the Pioneer Engineers Club delayed the original vote on the event in hopes that conditions would improve. Governor Holcomb delayed moving Indiana from Stage 4.5 to Stage 5 and that aided in the decision to cancel this year’s reunion.
Without moving to Stage 5 in Indiana, it was clear to the board that the reunion could not happen under the current guidelines handed out by the state. The board did not feel they could meet some of the requirements like ensuring social distancing, conducting daily health screenings for volunteers, limiting occupancy and staggering entrance times to avoid lines.
Ultimately, the board decided the health and safety of all persons (exhibitors, visitors, vendors and volunteers) involved in the reunion was the most important factor.
The board is considering hosting some kind of event in the fall if conditions improve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.