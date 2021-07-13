RUSHVILLE – Plans are continuing for one of the top attractions of the summer in Rush County: The Pioneer Engineers Club of Indiana Reunion. Each year, visitors get to revisit the past in a rural setting.
This year is the 73rd annual reunion, coming off a cancelation of last year’s due to the pandemic. The event will run Aug. 5-8 at Caldwell Pioneer Acres, three miles south of Rushville off Ind. 3.
Tickets are $5 per day or $10 for all four days. No admission charge for children under 12 years old.
The event will feature Minneapolis Equipment and Baker Steam Engines and hosting Prairie Gold Rush. Baker steam engines will also be featured.
There will be more than 25 steam engines and more than 300 tractors, gas engines and other equipment.
Events throughout the weekend included a 2 p.m. parade on Friday, Saturday and Sunday; plowing demonstrations and field events; blacksmith shops and woodworking; entertainment; sawmilling and threshing; church services; and a large flea market with craft and food vendors.
Gates are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Opening ceremonies will be at 9 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. An exhibition antique tractor pull will be at 5 p.m. Friday.
There will be children’s games at 1 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The kids’ pedal pull is at 5 p.m. Sunday. The spark show will be after dark on Saturday.
A Catholic Mass will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Hall. A non-denominational Christian service will be held at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the Hall.
All events are weather permitting.
More information on the reunion can be found at www.pioneerengineers.com or by contacting Dawn and Mark Dieckmann at (812) 852-2660 or Tracy Porter at (765) 969-3937. For camping information, contact B.J. Bischoff at (513) 266-2128 or miniadvance38@yahoo.com.
