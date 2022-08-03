RUSHVILLE – The Pioneer Engineers Club of Indiana Reunion is set for this weekend, bringing back one of the top area events of the year.
Every year, the past is brought back to life in the rural setting of Caldwell Pioneer Acres, three miles south of Rushville and just west of Ind. 3.
The reunion runs Thursday through Sunday. Tickets are $5 per day or $10 for all four days. No admission charge for children under 12 years old.
This year's event will feature Russell steam engines and John Deere equipment.
There will be more than 300 tractors and more than 25 steam engines as well as gas engines and other equipment.
Events throughout the weekend included a 2 p.m. parade on Friday, Saturday and Sunday; plowing demonstrations and field events; blacksmith shops and woodworking; entertainment; sawmilling and threshing; church services; and a large flea market with craft and food vendors.
According to the Pioneer Engineers' website, gates are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The event concludes at 4 p.m. Sunday. Opening ceremonies are at 9 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. Opening ceremony Sunday is 10 a.m. with a memorial service to follow.
An exhibition antique tractor pull is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday. Children's games will be held at 1 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The kids’ pedal pull is at 5 p.m. Saturday.
At 4 p.m., Catholic Mass will be held Saturday in the Hall. A non-denominational Christian service will be held at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the Hall.
Live music will be presented Saturday evening, and the "spark show" will be after dark Saturday.
All events are weather permitting.
If you need to bring a golf cart to enjoy the reunion, the cart will need to be registered for a fee at the gate unless you have a handicap sticker or sign. If a golf cart is necessary for you and you don't have one, contact Indiana Golf Car at (317) 984-9339.
More information on the reunion can be found at www.pioneerengineers.com or by contacting Dawn and Mark Dieckmann at (812) 852-2660 or Tracy Porter at (765) 969-3937.
For camping information, contact B.J. Bischoff at (513) 266-2128 or miniadvance38@yahoo.com.
