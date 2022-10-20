GREENSBURG — Community leaders present and past, representatives from the Greensburg City Council, the Greensburg Redevelopment Commission, the Greensburg Community School Board, and youngsters from Mrs. Harmon’s 2019 fourth-grade class at Greensburg Elementary braved chilly winds Wednesday morning to officially open Pirate Park across from Greensburg Community High School.
The 9-acre community green space, large enough to hold multiple soccer fields or sporting tournaments is a 1 percent cross-slope 9-acre field with infrastructure providing drainage anchored by the recently completed Pirate Park Pavilion.
The pavilion itself houses a concession area, restrooms, a space for visiting referees, storage for goals and other sporting equipment, and other items needed for hosting a state, regional or national field sport tournament of almost any kind.
In 2017, the Stellar Communities Committee polled the citizens of Decatur County as to what they would like to see for the county in the future. Among ideas like a public dog park or an amphitheater was the need for a public multi-function greenspace that could be used for anything a growing city like Greensburg might deem appropriate.
Despite Greensburg being passed over for the Stellar Communities Award, then Mayor Dan Manus, the Decatur County Commissioners led by Rick Nobbe, representatives from Tourism, the Redevelopment Commission, the City Council and the Greensburg Board of Public Works elected to turn the dreams of Greensburg’s citizens into reality anyway.
As a special opportunity for some community buy-in, Krista Harmon’s Greensburg Elementary fourth-grade class was asked for their design ideas for the facility, and they contributed to the project as well.
Partnering with the Indiana Regional Economic and Development Initiation (the “READI” grant program), the Indiana Destination Development Corporation and steered by the 2017 Stellar Application and Project Committee, the project culminated with Wednesday’s ribbon cutting.
“I’m proud to have picked this project up from Mayor Dan Manus and worked with so many other members in completion of this,” Mayor Josh Marsh said during Wednesday’s program.
Mayor Marsh introduced Indiana Destination Development Corporation’s Elaine Bedel, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation’s Mark Walsky, as well as GCSC Superintendant Tom Hunter, Tourism Director Philip Deiwert, Redevelopment Commission Board member Darrell Poling and HWC Engineering and Accelerate Rural Indian’s Chris Hamm; all weighed in on their contributions toward the project and congratulations for its completion.
After the event, the attendees were escorted on tours of the pavilion.
Board of Works Board Member Dr. Rodney King said, “I think the fact that the Greensburg Community School Corporation donated nine acres to the community is absolutely outstanding. This is an opportunity for our taxpayers to see their money coming back to the community that was originally given to the school corporation. I think that speaks volumes for the community about working together.”
“The investment in the community is something I’m very proud of because as someone who chose to move home and be a part of it, I’m glad to see other people see value in keeping and attracting our young folks,” Mayor Marsh said.
The project is a collaborative effort involving the aforementioned entities as well as the Greensburg-Decatur County Chamber of Commerce, Greensburg-Decatur County Economic Development Corporation, Main Street Greensburg, Visit Decatur County, and the Decatur County Community Foundation, along with 22 various city leaders.
