GREENSBURG — On the east edge of Greensburg, on the recently graded and grass-sewn field across from Greensburg Community High School, a large building is in the finishing stages of construction. That building, being called the pavilion, represents the dream of local citizens coming to fruition.
In 2017, the Stellar Communities Committee polled the citizens of Decatur County as to what they would like to see for the county in the future.
The project is a collaborative effort between the Greensburg-Decatur County Chamber of Commerce, Greensburg-Decatur County Economic Development Corporation, Main Street Greensburg, Visit Decatur County, and the Decatur County Community Foundation, along with 22 various city leaders.
The group sought the input of locals through several neighborhood networking meetings as well as online and printed surveys.
The resulting feedback was wide-ranging, with essentially everything from fun new amenities such as a dog park to a greater variety of jobs suggested.
Road work that could better connect the downtown area to the fairgrounds was on the list, as was making better use of fairground buildings and Rebekah Park.
A new theater or amphitheater for live performances, a thriving event center, and new eateries were just a small sampling of the wants and needs expressed in the survey results.
This information was used in the Stellar Communities campaign.
Rushville was ultimately named the winner of the Stellar Communities funding made available by the state, but those local dreams were considered valuable in forming a vision for a future Greensburg.
Through determination by forward-thinking city leaders, many of those dreams have come to fruition. The vision continues today, with the soon to be finished Pirate Park as yet another of those “fruits.”
A 9-acre community green space donated to the city by the Greensburg Community School Board in 2020, Pirate Park is part of the city’s goal to provide a flexible area for tournaments and other events.
“We have designed Pirate Park to be a 1 percent cross slope for consistent drainage and unlimited flexibility for layouts. The space is large enough to hold 40 soccer fields and can accommodate tournaments of many sizes,” Mayor Josh Marsh said.
The pavilion will house a concession area, restrooms, a space for visiting referees, and storage for goals, equipment, and other items needed for hosting a state, regional or national tournament.
Putting together the funds to take care of the projects detailed in the vision has been a challenge, but city leaders have given that much thought as well.
“The city, in addition to the Greensburg Redevelopment Commission, the Regional Economic Development and Acceleration Initivite (READI), and a grant from Indiana Destination Development Corporation, have made the pavilion a reality,” Marsh said.
“The Pirate Park project will be a tremendous asset and will help our community attract youth sports tournaments, which is already a huge tourism driver and is very much a still-growing market nationally,” Visit Greensburg (Tourism) Director Philip Deiwert said. “At a local level, residents will benefit from having a community green space where they can exercise, meet friends and play outside.”
Pirate Park is scheduled for completion later this year.
