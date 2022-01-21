GREENSBURG - Beginning Monday, Jan. 24, families may register their 4-year-olds for the 2022/2023 Pirate Preschool online at http://ges.greensburg.k12.in.us/ or at http://www.greensburg.k12.in.us/ - just click on the "Pirates Preschool" tab.
A child enrolling for Pirate Preschool must be:
* 4 years old before Aug. 1, 2022;
* Reside in the Greensburg Community School District; and,
* Be fully potty trained.
Preference will be given to those with a financial hardship.
Families will be notified of acceptance into the preschool by April 1, 2022.
Required documents include proof of residency, student's immunization records, original birth certificate, and legal custody documentation (if applicable).
Questions may be directed to Kara Holdsworth at kholdsworth@greensburg.k12.in.us or by phone at 812-663-8112 or 812-592-1156.
