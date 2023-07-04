RUSHVILLE – Friday evening, July 7, area residents are invited to help celebrate a longstanding community icon as Pizza King, 211 N. Perkins Street, celebrates its 50th anniversary.
Are you ready to party like it's 1973? The Heart of Rushville is partnering with Rushville Pizza King to mark the anniversary with a 1970's style Street Party!
“On July 7th, we will shut down Perkins Street from 5 to 10 p.m. and celebrate the best pizza around and the people who bring it to you,” The Heart of Rushville Director Joe Rathz said. “From 5 to 7 p.m., we will have a kids area with activities and a bounce house. Then, at 7 p.m., Noah Pavey performs the greatest hits of the ‘70s until 10 p.m.!”
There will be giveaways and contests to test your abilities with all things pizza.
Wear your finest ‘70s gear with the best dressed winning fabulous prizes.
All former Pizza King employees are encouraged to be part of this event. There will be special recognition and a giant group photo.
Of course, Pizza King will be serving pizza, but there will also be local food trucks including Corey's, Ollie's BBQ and Ma and Pa's Ice Cream.
Pizza King and Barmaids will be serving drinks to keep everyone properly hydrated.
“Whether you were there at the beginning or you are new to Pizza King, come out and help us celebrate the 50th anniversary of a true Rushville icon,” Rathz said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.