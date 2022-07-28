VERSAILLES – The Southeastern Indiana Regional Planning Commission recently added two new employees.
In addition to its Board of Directors, SIRPC is comprised of eight staff members; the two newest staff members are Reneisha Rudder and Kiley Sparks.
Rudder began at SIRPC as the Digital Inclusion Fellow through the Purdue Center for Regional Development in September 2021.
After a few months serving this role, she was officially welcomed as a SIRPC staff member as Economic Resiliency Coordinator/Digital Inclusion.
Rudder received her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Louisville and recently achieved her Master’s Degree in Public Administration & Policy from American University.
As the SIRPC Economic Resiliency Coordinator/Digital Inclusion, she will continue to serve the SEI region in various ways. She will be focusing on the economic landscape of the SEI region as SIRPC works to address the current economic needs through its Economic Resiliency Plan.
She will also continue to address the challenges of digital inclusion in the SEI region by helping to expand and improve broadband connectivity, as well as lay the foundation for building digital literacy skills community members will need to thrive via the Regional Digital Inclusion Plan.
Sparks began at SIRPC in July 2022 following the completion of her Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration & Marketing from Alderson Broaddus University.
As Project Development Coordinator, Sparks will serve the SEI region in various ways including assistance with grant writing, grant administration and project development, which at SIRPC can range from a number of community development and infrastructure development projects including water/wastewater improvements, storm drainage, housing, public facilities, historic preservation, traffic and transportation programs, and much more.
Located in Versailles, SIRPC is a community and economic development agency that works to improve the quality of life in Southeastern Indiana.
SIRPC retains a professional staff that is available to serve the citizens of the nine-county service area.
For more information, visit www.sirpc.org.
Information provided
