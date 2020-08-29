RUSHVILLE – The Rushville Breakfast Optimist and the Rushville Parks Department are teaming to bring a new fun event to the community geared toward youngsters in grades 1-6. The first Turkey Chase will be held Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Rushville Riverside Amphitheater and area residents are being encouraged to help out.
“We are hoping this will be a community event and a way we can highlight some of our area businesses and do that in a fun way,” Marrisa Taylor said.
Organizers are encouraging or challenging local businesses, craftsmen, creative individuals and outdoor enthusiasts to design and construct an obstacle to be used in the Turkey Chase outdoor obstacle course. The obstacles will be donated to the event and then auctioned in a silent auction.
“Businesses can use their creativity and highlight their business in a fun way,” Taylor added. “For example, a tree trimming company could use tree stumps for the kids to hop across, a plumbing company could use PVC pipes to make hurdles or a tire company could use old tires for an obstacle.”
Christina Lacy, another organizer, has competed in several obstacle course races and thought this would be a great event to bring to the youth of Rush County.
The Turkey Chase will run from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7 and area children in grades 1-6 are invited to take part in the free event. Participants will be able to test their abilities on the obstacle course and then vote on their favorite obstacle. Youth can come anytime during the three hour time slot.
“It broke our hearts to have to cancel soccer this fall, so we have been actively looking for something else we could do,” Taylor said. “We want to give the kids the chance to be outside and have something to do.”
COVID-19 restrictions seem to change weekly and could change again by the time this event rolls around in November. Organizers are going to have safety precautions in place including hand sanitizer and the kids will be sent out on the obstacle course in small groups to help with social distancing.
Proceeds from the silent auction will be divided between the Optimist and the parks department to help support local youth activities and events.
Designs of the obstacles will be displayed on the Optimist Facebook page where visitors to the site can vote on their favorites by liking the photos. The top three designs will be awarded a trophy.
Deadline for completed entries is Oct. 23 and the constructed obstacle is due by 1 p.m. Nov. 7.
For more information, contact Marrisa Taylor at (765) 571-2430, Christina Lacy at (317) 698-5408 or Dan Burklow at (317) 448-7420.
