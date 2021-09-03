BROOKVILLE -- Reid Health is in the early planning stages for construction of a new office building near Brookville, Ind., a project that would bring expanded services to the community and the greater Franklin County area.
Current plans call for a 20,000-square-foot facility on 5.7 acres at 11051 State Road 101 north of Brookville. It would replace Reid's office along the town's Main Street.
"In our current location, we have no availability to expand our service offerings to accommodate our patients," said Billie Kester, Vice President of Continuum of Care for Reid Health. "This will give us the opportunity to better meet the needs of those in the community."
The new building will have space for primary and specialty care as well as lab and radiology services. A groundbreaking could come as soon as the fourth quarter of this year with completion scheduled for 2023, according to Jeff Cook, Director of Engineering for Reid Health.
Reid's current office at 617 Main St. in Brookville houses the Main Street Family Medicine practice of Scott Marsteller, M.D., and Katie Marker, NP-C, as well as services from Richmond Cardiology Associates.
"We're all excited to transition to a new state-of-the-art facility," Dr. Marsteller said. "The new building will help us coordinate care as we'll be able to provide lab and X-ray services at the same location, which will lead to even better care for our patients."
The move will allow for an expansion of on-site services that wasn't possible before, bringing more jobs as those services are added.
"This new building will offer a brand new, modern space with expanded, easy parking, wider hallways, wheelchair accessibility throughout, larger exam rooms, and expanded services," said John McGinty, M.D., Medical Director for Richmond Cardiology Associates. "We will also be able to offer expanded office hours and telehealth services.
"I'm excited to continue, along with my colleagues, providing care to the Franklin County community."
-Information provided.
