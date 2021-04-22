GREENSBURG - How do you plant a small forest? One tree at a time.
GECOM Corporation company officials, employees and guests gathered on company-owned property just south of the local manufacturing facility Thursday morning for a tree planting ceremony designed to coincide with Earth Day.
Several of those gathered were directly involved with planting a rather large Sugar Maple in a roughly 3-acre area designated as the "GECOM Forest."
Company vice-president Jeff Wright said planting nearly 200 trees near the local factory, located at 1025 E. Barachel Lane, is just one of several steps GECOM has taken to be more environmentally conscious and Earth friendly.
GECOM President Mr. Tan noted that Earth Day is an annual event celebrated around the world on April 22 to inspire awareness of and appreciation for the Earth's environment and to promote environmental protection.
"We must restore our Earth, not just because we care about the natural world, but because we must live on it," Mr. Tan said in a prepared statement. "We planted 178 trees to improve the air, reduce erosion, and provide homes for animals, insects and other life. We have also planted wildflowers and milkweed to support bees and butterflies. Today, GECOM joins with thousands of other groups of people to celebrate the Earth and to make a commitment to protecting the environment."
Mayor Joshua Marsh provided the following statement: "The City of Greensburg is grateful to have a community partner such as GECOM that puts value not only in our workforce and community, but also in our local environment. GECOM has a deep history of giving back to the residents of Greensburg. From charitable donations to nonprofits across the city, to the donation of land for a trail along Gas Creek, GECOM has invested in our community in so many ways. Giving back and investing in Greensburg has given GECOM the ability to be truly integrated into our community and create a long-lasting partnership. By planting and establishing the GECOM Forest, which includes many local trees and plant life, GECOM is giving back to our community in a new and environmentally friendly way. Thank you, GECOM, for this investment. We look forward to more innovative projects such as this."
Earth Day was first observed in 1970 and now includes events coordinated globally by the Earth Day Network in more than 193 counties. This year, the Earth Day theme is, "Rebuild the Planet."
About GECOM
According to the company's website (http://www.gecomcorp.com), GECOM Corporation was established in Greensburg in 1987 to manufacture door locking mechanisms for the automotive industry.
GECOM manufactures automotive door locks, trunk locks, tailgate locks and openers, power sliding door systems, power tailgate systems, seat locks, hinges, checklinks, strikers, and trunk openers.
Production commenced in October 1987, and expanded to include assembly, injection molding and metal stamping, among others.
GECOM currently employ in excess of 1,000 people.
GECOM Corporation is a subsidiary of Mitsui Kinzoku ACT which is based in Yokohama-shi, Japan, and has plants in China, India, Mexico, Japan, Thailand and USA.
GECOM's main North American customers include Honda, Nissan, Toyota, Chrysler, Ford, GM, and Subaru.
