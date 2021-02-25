GREENSBURG – According to a recent announcement by the Broadway League, Broadway theaters will remain dark until May 30, 2021 further ravaging an industry that’s been among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In similar fashion, Tree County Players, the area’s only theater group with an actual physical home has been shut-down as well, but as TCP President Amanda Gault told the Daily News, all is not lost.
“We (TCP’s board of directors) have continued to meet once each month during the pandemic, but the discussion each time is largely the same – ‘what can we do during this time,’ ‘and how can we do it,’” Gault said, who took the helm of the 50 year old theater group at the most unfortunate time for theater since Vaudeville.
As difficult as it is to plan for a year when live performances are forbidden, TCP’s Board of Directors, consisting of Amanda Gault, Cathy Lincourt, Nancy Porter, Sean Durbin, Logan Ricke, Karen Matthews, Vivian Adams, and Amy Borns, have remained positive, busy and engaged. TCP’s first part time Administrative Assistant Wendy Blake has managed the task of keeping up with much needed government funding provided in the CARES’ act.
“Wendy is amazing,” Gault said.
“We have been using this time (while the building is not being used) to complete several maintenance projects like deep cleaning and painting. There are also some projects in the works for the outside of the building,” Gault reported.
Enlisting videographers Dainel Fayette and Brady Domingo, TCP produced their first completely online event “Virtually Yours” in October of 2020 with good review from the group’s new found online audience. Directed by Bill Rethlake and Cathy Lincourt, the nearly 120 minute online review featured local theater greats like Amy Borns, along with new talent comic actor John Basler of Batesville and Greensburg Elementary teacher/vocalist/actor Karen Matthews.
Later that month, theater makeup specialist Devin Morgan turned himself into a zombie in a virtual DIY class, complete with fake blood and handmade scar tissue.
Then, TCP hosted performer and storyteller Grant Fitch for a night of “Spooky Stories” near Halloween. He had two performances – one for the younger viewers and one for a more mature audience.
In December, TCP was able to re-broadcast two Christmas shows from past seasons: “The Christmas Cabin” and “That 70s Christmas Revue”. Both shows were written by TCP Vice-President Cathy Lincourt.
Looking forward, the theater will be partnering with the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library on a “Book Trailers” project – excerpts from Young Adult books will be dramatized and “video-taped” by TCP veterans Lori Durbin and Nancy Porter.
“The online release of the performance is tentatively scheduled for April,” Gault said.
Casting calls will be announced soon.
“This is TCP’s golden anniversary year, and we want so badly to celebrate turning 50,” she continued.
Gault is creating a committee to plan for the group’s 50th Anniversary. Interested parties should contact her at 812-222-4766, or by visiting www.treecountyplayers.com.
“We are all eagerly awaiting a return to normalcy, and return to live theater,” she finished.
