GREENSBURG – The Greensburg Community High School Student Council has announced the return of the 2023/2024 Pledge of Allegiance Program and help from the public is needed.
The program’s single goal is to have a different person lead the Pledge of Allegiance daily during the morning announcements at GCHS, either in person, by phone or by ZOOM.
According to GCHS Student Council sponsor John Pratt, veterans are wonderful participants for this program, but anyone – Greensburg city leaders, county officials, business leaders, GCHS alums, etc. – are encouraged to participate. Participants need not live in Greensburg or even in Decatur County.
Each participant will get a few minutes to talk about themselves, or dedicate the Pledge to someone else. they will then lead the school in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
“We did this five years ago and I feel it was successful in taking the monotony out of The Pledge,” Pratt said. “It gives students a pause to think of our freedoms and about those responsible for protecting them.”
Pratt said that at least once a month, the Pledge leader will be someone especially noteworthy or famous.
To participate in The Pledge of Allegiance Program at GCHS, contact Pratt at jopratt@greensburg.k12.in.us or call 812-663-7176 ext. 1213.
