GREENSBURG – The Art on the Square Gallery "Plein Air Paint Out” is Friday on the Greensburg Square, at one of Greensburg's scenic parks, or anywhere a discerning artist's eye decides to visually capture a piece of local pastoral scenery.
Sponsored this year by the Decatur County Arts Connection and Art on the Square Gallery, the Paint Out has been a Greensburg tradition since 2006.
Artists are invited to create their impression of the historic Downtown Square and at nearby homes and gardens, or wander the city and find an interesting painting spot anywhere in beautiful Greensburg.
Registration, which is free to all artists of any age, begins at 8 a.m. in the tent on the Courthouse Square. There, artists will receive free bottled water, a sack lunch, and chances to win door prizes.
The public is invited to take a look from 3 to 5 p.m. and then afterward at Art on the Square Gallery on Washington Street.
Along with the Decatur County Fair Art Show and the Children's Summer Camp entries, the plein air event rounds out a triple show at the gallery through the month of August.
The technique of plein air, pronounced “pluh-’nair,” as defined by Wikipedia.com is a manner or style of painting developed chiefly in France in the mid-19th century. It is characterized by the representation of the luminous effects of natural light and atmosphere in the outdoors.
Plein air works are often created quickly in any media. They are usually candid studies of the interplay between light and shadow and the differing values of colors created in natural light as contrasted with the artificial light and absence of the sense of air or atmosphere associated with paintings produced in the studio.
Since an artist's interior studio is usually arranged to control the atmosphere and light, the plein air technique can be a stretch for the artist, presenting extra challenges like clouds blocking light, insects, over-zealous onlookers and a plethora of other factors adding the element of chance to an artist’s process.
And, plein air does not restrict an artist to specifically paint a work. Artists may work in any media: Watercolor, oil and acrylic paint, pastel chalks, even vegetable dyes (for some modern artists).
Margaret Couch Parker, retired teacher, artist, and member of the DCAC board of directors, described the plein air process to the Daily News.
“It’s an opportunity for the artist to bring the beauty of nature into their heart, and it’s also a challenge,” she said. “You have bugs. You have terrain to lug stuff over. And you have selection of scenery. I have been looking for the past few weeks what I want to paint, but I haven’t decided yet. It might depend on my mood, or it might also depend on the weather.”
Asked if she has a particular subject that appeals to her for plein air works, she said, “I look for interesting shapes, or if it’s water, the reflection of things in the water, or an interesting group of trees. Since it’s more of a study, you don’t worry quite so much about design.”
When an artist creates a study, usually the main focus is the technique, colors chosen, or even the type of media the artist is working with, not the actual material object or piece of scenery serving as the subject of the work. Plein air works can be entirely impressionistic with the focus being the way direct (or indirect) sunlight creates an impression on the eye, or it can be a photo-realistic portrayal of a particular outdoor scene: A grouping of trees in a landscape, an old barn, or more germane to Greensburg, a painting of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Some famous plein air artists that might be familiar to the general public are Claude Monet and Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Their well-known works have been shown in galleries worldwide, their techniques celebrated throughout the world’s art-loving communities.
Information about Friday's plein air event and a signup sheet are available at www.artonthesquaregallery.com.
Artists participating in the Art on the Square Gallery may paint up to two pieces to submit in the Plein Air Paint Out.
Call the gallery at 812-663-8600 or stop by Art on the Square Gallery for more information.
