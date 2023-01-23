GREENSBURG – The end of January is rapidly approaching, but there’s still several special programs planned at the Greensburg/Decatur County Public Library.
Jan. 24
Toddler Time: Enjoy Toddler Time with Youth Services Manager Jill Pratt at 9:30 a.m. as she leads enjoyable songs, finger rhymes, reading, craft times, and sensory activities for toddlers and caregivers alike during this 30-minute program! For ages 12 to 35 months.
Family Story Time: Family Story Time at the Greensburg Library allows children ages 3 to 6 to enjoy stories, rhymes, music, and crafts at 10:30 a.m.!
Jan. 25
Toddler Time: Enjoy Toddler Time with Youth Services Manager Jill Pratt at 9:30 a.m. as she leads enjoyable songs, finger rhymes, reading, craft times, and sensory activities for toddlers and caregivers alike during this 30-minute program! For ages 12 to 35 months.
Family Story Time: Family Story Time at the Greensburg Library allows children ages 3 to 6 to enjoy stories, rhymes, music, and crafts at 10:30 a.m.!
Jan. 26
Pinterest Project of the Month – Home Sign with Holidays: Join Public Services Manager Lori Durbin to create a cute “home” sign with monthly cut-outs to replace the “O” at 1 and 5:30 p.m.!
Teen Dungeons and Dragons Night: Eat snacks and play Dungeons and Dragons at 5 p.m. in the Library Meeting Room with Teen Librarian Ciara! This program is for teens in grades 6 to 12.
Jan. 30
Family Story Time: Family Story Time at the Greensburg Library allows children ages 3 to 6 to enjoy stories, rhymes, music, and crafts at 5:30 p.m.!
Teen Mug Meals: Learn how to make easy mug meals with Teen Librarian Ciara at 5 p.m.! Teens can prepare simple mug meals as snacks or as treats for themselves, during get-togethers, at sleepovers, or hanging out at a friend’s place.
Jan. 31
Toddler Time: Enjoy Toddler Time with Youth Services Manager Jill Pratt at 9:30 a.m. as she leads enjoyable songs, finger rhymes, reading, craft times, and sensory activities for toddlers and caregivers alike during this 30-minute program! For ages 12 to 35 months.
Family Story Time: Family Story Time at the Greensburg Library allows children ages 3 to 6 to enjoy stories, rhymes, music, and crafts at 10:30 a.m.!
