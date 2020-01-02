GREENSBURG — Decatur County Special Olympics is gearing up for one of the organization’s most important fundraisers of the year.
This year’s Special Olympics Polar Plunge is scheduled for Feb. 15.
Special Olympics athletes are bracing themselves for their yearly plunge into the icy waters at Versailles State Park as part of a fundraising tradition they’ve enjoyed for more than 20 years.
And, as in all things Special Olympics, the Polar Plunge is designed for much more than just an icy dip in the waters of Versailles State Park.
Polar Plunge is a series of exhilarating events held each winter where individuals and teams brave the elements by taking an icy dip to demonstrate their commitment to the cause. Each Polar Plunge event has its own unique personality, with additional activities ranging from costume contests to 5K fundraising races and the always popular “After Splash Bash” — a celebration following each event where participants are recognized and presented with awards.
Athletes and participants are asked to wear costumes if they choose, and the atmosphere inside the tent during the After Splash Bash is usually warm and festive.
All funds raised by the events directly benefit more than 17,000 Special Olympics athletes throughout the state, giving them the means to train locally and compete at the state level in a number of Olympic-type sports.
Participants must raise a minimum of $75 for Special Olympics Indiana and are rewarded with an official event T-shirt, with additional Plunge prizes and incentives available for those who go above and beyond.
The Versailles Polar Plunge is one of 16 plunges in the State of Indiana schedeuled for the months of February and March. According to Special Olympics Coordinator Jenny Maddux, part of the funds raised by the athletes from Decatur County will go directly to support Decatur County Special Olympics events for the entire year.
“One of the things I love most about the plunge, other than it’s just a blast, is that the funds raised from this event, which includes a 3K Walk, and 5K Run and the Plunge, go to support athletes here in Decatur County year-round,” Maddux said.
“There are a few ways folks like to do this,” she continued. “Either they plunge individually or they plunge as a team. Our team typically involve a core of plungers that do it every year.”
She relayed the story of Special Olympics athlete Derrick Barnes, who plunges every year with his mother: “It’s just something they do every year and it’s something they look forward to doing together.”
All participants must complete and submit a release and waiver of liability.
Participants must be at least 12 years old on the day of the Plunge. Those under the age of 18 must have a signature from a parent or guardian.
The Versailles State Park Polar Plunge 3K Walk and 5K Run begin at 11 a.m. and the Plunge is scheduled for 2 p.m.
The public is invited to participate in support of Decatur County Special Olympics by registering online at www.stuartroadracing.com.
Call 800-742-0612 with questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.