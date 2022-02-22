VERSAILLES — More than 200 individuals participated in Special Olympics Indiana’s recently held signature cold-weather fundraiser at Versailles State Park, raising money and awareness for the organization’s year-round programs and events.
An annual tradition for more than 20 years, Special Olympics Indiana again hosted supporters at Versailles State Park to make a splash for athletes across the state. The 2022 Polar Plunge is a series of exhilarating events where individuals and teams braved the elements by taking an icy dip to demonstrate their commitment to the cause.
As the organization’s signature fundraiser, the Polar Plunge directly benefits more that 18,000 Special Olympics athletes throughout Indiana and plays a vital role in ensuring that an ever-growing number of children and adults with intellectual disabilities continue to benefit from no-cost participation in life-changing sports, health, education, and leadership programs.
“Our athletes never pay to participate in Special Olympics, and the money raised through the Polar Plunge is a big reason why that’s possible,” said Versailles Plunge Chairman and Special Olympics Indiana – Ripley Ohio Dearborn Counties’ Program Coordinator, Greg Townsend. “It’s incredible to see hundreds of people supporting our cause by jumping into freezing water every year.”
Seventy-four individuals participated in the Freezin’ for a Reason Fun Run/Walk on the morning of the Plunge at Versailles State Park.
Dearborn County Water Rescue, with assistance from the Indiana Conservation/DNR, Osgood Volunteer Fire Department, and the Versailles Volunteer Fire Department, spent the morning cutting ice from the lake to create a safe plunging area. More than 100 brave souls jumped into the icy water, a “balmy” 38 degrees, including several local organizations, schools, fire and police departments and sport teams.
More than 3,000 individuals take the Plunge in a typical year across the state, each raising a minimum of $85 and often significantly more. All Plungers who raised the minimum earned an official Polar Plunge long-sleeved T-shirt with additional prizes including souvenir blankets, beach towels, and more awarded to those who reached higher fundraising thresholds.
After the Plunge at Versailles State Park, several individuals and teams were recognized for their “Freezin for a Reason” efforts.
The South Dearborn High School Penguin Party team raised $3,347 and was granted the Team Spirit award for their costumes and enthusiastic Plunge.
The Greensburg Police Department received the honors in the Public Safety Challenge, raising $969 for the cause.
In the Cool School Challenge, Amy Mitchell, Special Olympics athlete raising $551, received the Star Student award for raising the most money for her South Ripley High School team.
The Top Teacher/Coach was award to Brenda Strimple from South Ripley High School. The South Ripley team, 34 members strong, also received the award for the largest Cool School team. The Overall Top Cool School Challenge award was awarded for the 13th year in a row to South Ripley High School. The team raised a record amount of $8,745.
The Polar Plunge is presented by the Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics Indiana and is financially or in-kindly supported locally by the District 28 Knights of Columbus, Batesville Chrysler Dodge Jeep, Batesville Fraternal Orders of Eagles, Best Way Disposal, North Dearborn Conservation Club, FCN Bank, Ferrell Gas, Haag Ford, Hardy Insurance Group, The Hassmer House Tavern + Inn, Integrity Tools, Inc., Iron Timbers, Jeff Wyler Lawrenceburg, Lions Club Aurora, Lions Clubs of Ripley County, McDonald’s, Mercy Health, Napoleon State Bank, Penske Truck Rental, Signarama Lawrenceburg, Steve’s Sunoco St. Leon, StuartRoadRacing.com, The Eagle 99.3 and Southeastern Indiana REMC.
The unofficial total raised at the Versailles Plunge is currently at $46,467, only $3,500 short of the organizing committee’s goal of $50,000.
Individual Plunger online fundraising pages are still live. Anyone wishing to support a Plunger’s efforts, after the fact, may still do so. Visit soindiana-rod.org/polarplunge and select “Support A Plunger.” Or donations can be mailed to 429 Manchester St., Aurora, IN 47001.
Special Olympics Indiana would like to specially thank Versailles State Park, Dearborn County Water Rescue, Indiana Conservation/DNR, Osgood and Versailles Volunteer Fire Department, Ripley County Sheriff’s Department, Ripley County EMS, the Milan Boy Scouts, District 28 Knights of Columbus, and the Lions Clubs of Ripley County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.