BATESVILLE

Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.

Incidents

June 19

5:03 p.m. - Traffic accident at Belmont Place and Arlington Drive

GREENSBURG

Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrests

June 19

12:06 p.m.: Yvonne Marie Wright, 31, Avon, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

June 20

8:18 p.m.: Jacqueline Renee Pitts, 35, Milan, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

June 21

3:41 a.m.: Dustin Lee Conley, 36, Greensburg, was arrested in the 600 block of S. Ryle Drive on preliminary charges of batter and domestic battery.

Incidents

June 19

7:56 a.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of E. South Street.

9:34 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 600 block of N. Lincoln Street.

2:36 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at westbound MM 125.

June 20

8:13 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of N. Ind. 3.

June 21

12:25 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 900 block of W. Gaston Drive.

1:09 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 9100 block of W. CR 200 S.

8:48 p.m.: Fire alarm reported at the Rush County Courthouse.

Greensburg Police Department

June 19

1:54 a.m.: Public indecency reported in the 300 block of W. Main Street.

9:34 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 600 block of N. Lincoln Street.

10:56 a.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of W. Walnut Street.

5:40 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 700 block of W. Main Street.

6:55 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.

9:26 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Sixth and Anderson.

June 20

12:14 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 200 block of E. Washington Street.

12:35 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Anderson and Michigan.

8:42 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.

4:16 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.

9:21 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Main and Monfort.

June 21

3:41 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 700 block of S. Ryle Drive.

6:30 a.m.: Domestic reported at Main and Ireland.

9:57 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of S. Michigan Avenue.

12:25 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 900 block of W. Gaston Drive.

10:52 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 500 block of W. First Street.

June 22

1:51 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Lincoln and Central.

Westport Marshal

June 19

1:01 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of E. Schott Street.

Greensburg Fire Department

June 19

2:36 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at westbound MM 125.

4:18 p.m.: Gas leak reported in the 1700 block of N. Tyrel Avenue.

11:54 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 800 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

June 20

8:42 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.

New Point Fire Department

June 19

5:04 p.m.: Brush fire at Ind. 46 and CR 850 E.

St. Paul Fire Department

June 19

2:36 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at westbound MM 125.

5:10 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 500 block of N. East Street.

Westport Fire Department

June 19

6:34 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 100 block of N. Poplar Street.

RUSHVILLE

Information provided by the Rush County Sheriff's Department.

Rush County Sheriff's Department

June 19

10:52 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at Church and Pleasant in Milroy.

June 20

12:29 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 7200 block of North Street.

June 21

11:02 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 9400 block of W. CR 1100 N.

1:56 p.m.: Theft reported on Walnut Street.

2:16 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 7700 block of N. Blue River Road.

5:47 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 7200 block of N. North Street.

Rushville Police Department

June 19

3:34 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at 11th and Harrison.

4:48 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 200 block of S. Main Street.

June 20

2:11 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1200 block of S Beechwood.

1:58 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 200 block of W. 15th Street.

7:37 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of N. Harrison Street.

8:52 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Ninth and Jackson.

June 21

2:22 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 1200 block of Phyllis Way.

10:57 a.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 200 block of E. Fifth Street.

June 22

2:17 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 100 block of S. Main Street.

Tags

Recommended for you