BATESVILLE
Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.
Incidents
June 19
5:03 p.m. - Traffic accident at Belmont Place and Arlington Drive
GREENSBURG
Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Arrests
June 19
12:06 p.m.: Yvonne Marie Wright, 31, Avon, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
June 20
8:18 p.m.: Jacqueline Renee Pitts, 35, Milan, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
June 21
3:41 a.m.: Dustin Lee Conley, 36, Greensburg, was arrested in the 600 block of S. Ryle Drive on preliminary charges of batter and domestic battery.
Incidents
June 19
7:56 a.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of E. South Street.
9:34 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 600 block of N. Lincoln Street.
2:36 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at westbound MM 125.
June 20
8:13 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of N. Ind. 3.
June 21
12:25 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 900 block of W. Gaston Drive.
1:09 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 9100 block of W. CR 200 S.
8:48 p.m.: Fire alarm reported at the Rush County Courthouse.
Greensburg Police Department
June 19
1:54 a.m.: Public indecency reported in the 300 block of W. Main Street.
9:34 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 600 block of N. Lincoln Street.
10:56 a.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of W. Walnut Street.
5:40 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 700 block of W. Main Street.
6:55 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.
9:26 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Sixth and Anderson.
June 20
12:14 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 200 block of E. Washington Street.
12:35 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Anderson and Michigan.
8:42 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.
4:16 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
9:21 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Main and Monfort.
June 21
3:41 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 700 block of S. Ryle Drive.
6:30 a.m.: Domestic reported at Main and Ireland.
9:57 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of S. Michigan Avenue.
12:25 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 900 block of W. Gaston Drive.
10:52 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 500 block of W. First Street.
June 22
1:51 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Lincoln and Central.
Westport Marshal
June 19
1:01 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of E. Schott Street.
Greensburg Fire Department
June 19
2:36 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at westbound MM 125.
4:18 p.m.: Gas leak reported in the 1700 block of N. Tyrel Avenue.
11:54 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 800 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
June 20
8:42 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.
New Point Fire Department
June 19
5:04 p.m.: Brush fire at Ind. 46 and CR 850 E.
St. Paul Fire Department
June 19
2:36 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at westbound MM 125.
5:10 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 500 block of N. East Street.
Westport Fire Department
June 19
6:34 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 100 block of N. Poplar Street.
RUSHVILLE
Information provided by the Rush County Sheriff's Department.
Rush County Sheriff's Department
June 19
10:52 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at Church and Pleasant in Milroy.
June 20
12:29 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 7200 block of North Street.
June 21
11:02 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 9400 block of W. CR 1100 N.
1:56 p.m.: Theft reported on Walnut Street.
2:16 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 7700 block of N. Blue River Road.
5:47 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 7200 block of N. North Street.
Rushville Police Department
June 19
3:34 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at 11th and Harrison.
4:48 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 200 block of S. Main Street.
June 20
2:11 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1200 block of S Beechwood.
1:58 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 200 block of W. 15th Street.
7:37 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of N. Harrison Street.
8:52 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Ninth and Jackson.
June 21
2:22 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 1200 block of Phyllis Way.
10:57 a.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 200 block of E. Fifth Street.
June 22
2:17 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 100 block of S. Main Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.