Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Ripley County Sheriff’s Department
July 24
6:42 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported at S. High St. and West St. Versailles, IN
8:37 a.m.: Wanted Person reported at 319 Gaslight Dr., #203, Versailles, IN
July 25
8:29 a.m.: Suspicious Person reported at 3158 E 200 S., Dillsboro, IN
11:29 a.m.: Missing Person reported at 725 E. Carr St., Milan, IN
12:22 p.m.: Criminal Mischief reported at 5160 N. SR 129, Osgood, IN
July 26
1:56 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported at 7234 E. SR 46, Indian Lakes, Batesville, IN
Incidents
July 25
10:20 a.m.: Alarm reported at business located at 762 E 300 S., Versailles, IN
9:21 p.m.: Alarm reported at business located at 332 S. Meridian St., Sunman, IN
10:25 p.m.: Alarm reported at business located at 318 E. Indian Trail, Milan, IN
July 27
3:07 a.m.: Alarm reported at a bank located at 5908 E. Friendsship Main St. (Friendship States Bank), Versailles, IN
Batesville Police Department
July 24
2:58 p.m.: Reckless driver reported at 123 S DEPOT ST, BATESVILLE, IN
11:13 p.m.: Drug activity reported at 1736 LAMMERS PIKE; THRIVE
MARKET, BATESVILLE, IN
July 25
6:52 a.m. Accident reported at 10136 N SR 129, BATESVILLE, IN
11:32 a.m. Accident reported at I74 / SR 229, BATESVILLE , IN
Incidents
July 24
5:21 p.m.: Alarm reported at a business located at 1688 Lammers Pike, Batesville, IN
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
July 25
9:03 a.m.: Crash with injury reported at State Road 3 and 700 S., Greensburg, IN
12:30 p.m.: Theft reported at 1300 N. Brantford Dr., Greensburg, IN
10:52 p.m.: Shots fired reported at WATER / SCOTT, ST PAUL, IN
July 26
1:07 a.m.: Shots fired reported at 204 N TAYLOR ST, ST PAUL
3:05 a.m.: Fight reported at 402 W MAIN ST; SPEEDWAY GAS STATION (WEST), GREENSBURG, IN
9:46 a.m.: Theft reported at 7310 W COUNTY RD 105 N, Greensburg, In
10:52 p.m.: Threats/Intimidation reported at 7880 N OLD US HWY 421, St Paul, IN
July 27
2:09 a.m.: Suspicious person reported at 809 S. County Rd 200 W; Allen Memorial Pool, Greensburg, IN
Arrests
July 24
12:13 p.m.: Jennifer Dawn Plank, 37, Shelbyville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:42 p.m.: Allen Asher-Butler, 37, Westport, was arrested on a warrant for criminal recklessness, communication intimidation, communication interfere in the reporting of a crime and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
3:05 p.m.: Calin Richard Thomas, 34, Seymour, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
5:05 p.m.: Chase Tyler Johns, 29, Seymour, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
July 25
8:41 a.m.: Daniel G Hummell 53, Greensburg, was arrested for failure to appear.
12:27 p.m.: Joshua J. Foster, 43, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:57 p.m.: Roy J. Burns, 39, East Bernstadt (KY), was arrested for theft.
2:07 p.m.: Bruce L. Martin, 35, Plainfield, was arrested for possession of stolen property.
5:25 p.m.: Allen Asher-Butler, 37, Westport, was arrested on a warrant.
Incidents
1:51 p.m.: A Structure Fire was reported at 201 S. West St., Westport
Greensburg Police Department
July 25
5:51 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at 2317 N STATE RD 3; BAYMONT INN, GREENSBURG, IN
10:59 a.m.: Theft reported at 418 N MICHIGAN AV, GREENSBURG, IN
12:26 p.m.: Crash reported at BROADWAY / GREENSBURG CROSSING, Greensburg, IN
12 30 p.m.: Theft reported at 1300 N BRANTFORD DR, GREENSBURG, IN
12:31 p.m.: Missing/runaway juvenile reported at 2034 N MOSCOW RD; LOT 41, GREENSBURG, IN
1:53 p.m.: Theft reported at 113 S BROADWAY ST; APT 1, GREENSBURG, IN
5:30 p.m.: Theft reported at 720 N LINCOLN ST; DECATUR COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL, GREENSBURG, IN
5: 30 p.m.: Theft reported at 790 GREENSBURG COMMONS SHOPPING; WALMART SUPER CENTER, GREENSBURG, IN
7:31 p.m.: Crash reported at 117 N BROADWAY ST; CARRIAGE ON THE SQUARE, GREENSBURG, IN
Greensburg Fire Department
July 26
11:23 a.m.: Fire alarm reported at 1620 N LINCOLN ST; HICKORY CREEK AT GREENSBURG
9:42 p.m.: Illegal burn reported at BOULEVARD / LAKE MCCOY DR, GREENSBURG, IN
St. Paul Police Department
July 25
9:03 a.m.: Crash with injury reported at STATE RD 3 / 700 S, GREENSBURG, IN
Rush County Sheriff’s Department
July 24
12: 19 p.m.: Fraud reported at 7302 S 365 E, Rushville, IN
2:59 p.m.: Criminal Mischeif reported at 650 S & 500 W, Rushville, IN
3:33 p.m.: Accident reported at SR 3 & SR 244, Milroy, IN
July 25
9:09 a.m.: Accident reported at 300 N & 450 W, Rushville, IN
9:24 a.m.: Accident reported at 9838 N Carthage Pike, Carthage, IN
1:41 p.m.: Accident reported at 1011 N 725 W, Homer, IN
3:10 p.m.: Accident reported at 3711 E 1200 N, Rushville, IN
Rushville Police Department
July 24
7:07 a.m.: Accident reported at 11th & Benjamin St, Rushville, IN
3:37 p.m.: Accident reported at 1628 N Main St, Rushville, IN
6:59 p.m.: Theft reported at 223 W 3rd St, Rushville, IN
July 25
6:58 p.m.: Accident reported at 11th and Lions Path, Rushville, IN
July 26
10:27 a.m.: Accident reported at 600 W.3rd St, Rushville, IN
2:38 p.m.: Accident reported at 344 E. 10th St., Rushville, IN
11:10 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported in the lot behind Davis Trucking and Towing on Water St., Rushville, IN
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.